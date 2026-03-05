Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Two helpers in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
With the Golden Knights down 3-1 with less than nine minutes left in the third period, Andersson helped set up an Ivan Barbashev tally that sparked a rally, before also having a hand in Tomas Hertl's OT winner. Andersson snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and it was the first time in 13 contests for Vegas that he's recorded multiple points. Since the trade that brought him over from Calgary, the 29-year-old blueliner has one goal and six points, although he's earned his keep with 28 blocked shots.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Scores in loss to Ottawa•
-
Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Picks up helper in Vegas debut•
-
Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Playing Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Won't make Vegas debut Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Dealt to Vegas•