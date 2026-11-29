Andersson picked up two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vegas' special teams dominated the game, scoring three times on the power play in addition to William Karlsson's second-period shortie, and Andersson got in on the action with his first PP point of 2026-27 despite seeing just 1:13 in ice time with the man advantage. It was the veteran blueliner's first multi-point performance since Oct. 13, and on the season Andersson has produced three goals and nine points in 28 games with 49 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a shaky minus-11 rating.