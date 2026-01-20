Andersson (not injury related) will not suit up against the Flyers on Monday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Andersson isn't available to make his debut with the Golden Knights on Monday due to immigration issues. To help cover for the absence of Andersson against the Flyers, Jaycob Megna was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday. Andersson's next opportunity to draw into the lineup will be in Boston on Thursday, when Vegas kicks off a four-game road trip.