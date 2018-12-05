Golden Knights' Reid Duke: Promoted to top level
The Golden Knights recalled Duke from AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Duke was actually the first player to join the Golden Knights when he signed an entry-level contract with the expansion franchise last March, but this is the first time he's been on the team's active roster during the regular season. The 22-year-old forward has been pretty productive in the minors this year, notching six goals and 13 points in 22 appearances. His first opportunity to make his NHL debut will come Thursday against Chicago.
