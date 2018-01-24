Duke (shoulder) has been doing some rehab work on the ice prior to practice, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Duke is still regaining his health after undergoing shoulder surgery prior to the start of the season. Assuming he's still on his original recovery timetable, the 21-year-old could be ready to go sometime between February and April. Duke likely won't see any NHL action yet, as he's yet to make his pro debut.

