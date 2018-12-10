Golden Knights' Reid Duke: Sent back down to AHL
Duke was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Duke didn't get into any game action in the time he was up with Vegas. His NHL debut will have to wait until the next time he gets called up. That is, if he actually makes the lineup that time.
