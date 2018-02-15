Golden Knights' Reid Duke: Shipped off to AHL Chicago
Duke (shoulder) was reassigned to the minors Thursday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
In order to move Duke to the minors, the Golden Knights must have cleared him from his shoulder injury. The first free agent signing in franchise history, the Calgary native was injured in training camp and has yet to make an appearance for the club. With how good Vegas has been this season, the center is unlikely to suit up in the NHL until the 2017-18 campaign -- at the earliest.
