Duke agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Thursday.
The 24-year-old has never seen NHL action in his career, however, he accumulated 15 points across 39 games in the AHL. Duke will likely head to the minors again to start next season with the chance to earn a call up.
