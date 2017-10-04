Golden Knights' Reid Duke: Will miss 4-to-6 months
Duke (shoulder) will be sidelined for the first 4-to-6 months of the 2017-18 season, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Duke originally sustained the injury Sept. 14 in a rookie game and now it's confirmed he'll be out until at least after the All-Star break. The Canadian posted an impressive 71-point campaign last season in the WHL, and could be in the running for a bottom-six role if he's able to return before the end of the 2017-18 campaign. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve soon.
