Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Activated off injured reserve

The Golden Knights activated Smith (undisclosed) off of injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Smith was labeled a game-time decision by the team earlier in the day, but his activation off of injured reserve may hint that he will give it a go. If that's the case, look for Smith to draw in on the top line alongside Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson. He should also return to his role on the power play, where he's collected 12 points -- four goals and eight assists -- over 45 games.