Smith scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Smith continues to be a beast on both sides of the special-teams equation -- he has three shorthanded markers and three power-play goals through 16 contests. He's up to eight tallies, 13 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-8 rating this season. Six of those goals have come in the last five games.

