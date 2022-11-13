Smith scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Smith continues to be a beast on both sides of the special-teams equation -- he has three shorthanded markers and three power-play goals through 16 contests. He's up to eight tallies, 13 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-8 rating this season. Six of those goals have come in the last five games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Warming trend continues with goals•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deposits two points against Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers power-play helper•