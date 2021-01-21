Smith posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Smith had great vision to pick out Shea Theodore on the backdoor of an odd-man rush in the third period. The tally gave Vegas insurance with a 4-1 lead. The helper put Smith at three points with seven shots on goal, five hits and a plus-3 rating through four contests.
