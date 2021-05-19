Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Smith ended the regular season with nine points in his last seven outings. The winger was kept off the scoresheet with the rest of his teammates in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1, but he was able to get involved by setting up Jonathan Marchessault's goal Tuesday. Smith will look to keep up his late-season momentum during the playoffs while operating on the Golden Knights' second line.
