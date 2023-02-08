Smith posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Smith found Michael Amadio for the game-tying goal early in the first period. The 31-year-old Smith still hasn't scored in 2023, and with just five helpers and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests in that span, he's been a bit tough to trust in fantasy. The winger is up to 33 points, 132 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-1 rating through 52 outings overall, putting him five points shy of matching his output from last season.