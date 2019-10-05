Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds helper
Smith recorded an assist and three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Smith posted a pair of goals in the season opener versus the Sharks, but he played provider tonight to set up Brayden McNabb's shorthanded tally in the second period. Smith's three points are a positive start for the winger who had 53 points (19 goals, 34 helpers) in 74 contests last year.
