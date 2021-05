Smith recorded a power-play assist and four PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Smith set up an Alec Martinez goal at 6:05 of the first period. The 30-year-old Smith has assists in each of his last two games, giving him a little momentum late in the season. He's at 18 points, 105 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 16 PIM through 48 appearances.