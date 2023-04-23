Smith notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets in Game 3.

Smith helped out on the second of Jack Eichel's tallies in the game. This was Smith's second assist in three playoff contests, and he's added 10 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating. The veteran winger will likely continue to play on the second line and second power-play unit as he has for much of the campaign.