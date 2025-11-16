Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds two helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith logged two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Smith has three points over his last two games for his most productive stretch of the season so far. The 34-year-old winger is up to two goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances. The Golden Knights have kept him pretty firmly in a third-line role throughout the season, so it's tough to expect much more out of Smith going forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Gets back in goal column•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Capitalizes in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Inks one-year contract•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Last-second hero in Game 3 win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets shortie in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Produces two more helpers•