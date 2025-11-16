Smith logged two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Smith has three points over his last two games for his most productive stretch of the season so far. The 34-year-old winger is up to two goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances. The Golden Knights have kept him pretty firmly in a third-line role throughout the season, so it's tough to expect much more out of Smith going forward.