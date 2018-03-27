Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Attention turns to postseason

Smith (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for the playoffs, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The top-six playmaker reportedly skated ahead of practice Monday, but he'll need to prove that he can withstand contact before the Golden Knights roll him out for game action. Since Vegas has defied the odds by clinching a playoff berth in its innagural campaign, this affords the team the luxury of resting Smith for the six games that remain in the regular season. We'll keep you posted if it starts looking like Smith will be ready before the playoffs.