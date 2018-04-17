Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Back-to-back games with assist

Smith logged an assist during a 3-2 Game 3 victory Sunday against Los Angeles.

Since returning from his injury April 7, Smith has rejoined Vegas' top power-play unit and forward line, and now has two straight games with an assist. Although Smith has only been to the postseason twice before, he now sits with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 21 games for his career, dating back to his days in Boston. During the regular season, Smith and his linemates Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson all ranked seventh or higher in the NHL for plus-minus, and he should continue to find himself in advantageous opportunities throughout the postseason.