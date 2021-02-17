Smith recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Smith had the secondary assist on Jonathan Marchessault's goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Smith snapped a three-game point drought with his helper. He's been inconsistent early in 2020-21 with six points, a plus-5 rating and 33 shots on net through 14 games.
