Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Bags two assists

Smith collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Smith has been a remarkably consistent source of offensive production and is up to 28 points (nine goals) in 36 games. He's a second-line winger on a streaking Vegas squad that has now won six straight games, making him a safe fantasy play every night. Smith has been a great fit with the Golden Knights and his plus-12 rating and power-play production makes him a well-rounded fantasy asset.