Smith scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago in Game 2.
His goal was the game-winner and came on a re-direction of a hard pass as he stood alone in front of Corey Crawford. Smith has seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games since play resumed, which leads the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Carries offense•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sets up equalizer•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Strikes twice versus former team•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On modest three-game point streak•