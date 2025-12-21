Smith scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Smith snapped an 11-game point drought with the tally. He was scratched three times in that span, and he's likely only in the lineup because the Golden Knights are dealing with a handful of injuries. The 34-year-old winger has received less ice time and has shown less consistency than in past years. He's at seven points, 34 shots on net, 13 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 30 appearances, production that won't make him a player to roster in fantasy.