Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries goal in loss
Smith scored a goal and added three shots and a trio of hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Smith found twine to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead late in the first period, but the Predators scored four unanswered goals after that. The 28-year-old has six points and 21 shots in seven games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tickles twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pads lead in preseason victory•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two assists in Game 7 loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.