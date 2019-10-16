Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries goal in loss

Smith scored a goal and added three shots and a trio of hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Smith found twine to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead late in the first period, but the Predators scored four unanswered goals after that. The 28-year-old has six points and 21 shots in seven games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories