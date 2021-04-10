Smith scored two goals, one while shorthanded, in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Smith's shorthanded goal capped a four-goal first period. He added an insurance tally at even strength in the third. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 15 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 39 contests. It's been a down year across virtually all metrics for the five-time 50-point earner.