Smith scored the game-tying goal 4:11 into the third period and added a shorthanded, empty-net tally with 12 seconds remaining. The two goals were his first contributions of the year -- he's added seven shots on goal and four hits with a plus-3 rating through three appearances. Smith's got a proven track record with no fewer than 53 points in each of the last three years, so he'll likely find a way to turn up the offense eventually.