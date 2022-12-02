Smith scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Smith snapped a four-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games since he has a three-game streak in early November. The 31-year-old now has 11 goals (four on the power play, three shorthanded), 17 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests this season while playing in his usual second-line role.