Smith scored on his only shot in Sunday's 6-3 road win over the Oilers, plus he set up two goals, with a power-play helper included in his total.

This was only the second multi-point affair for Smith this season, which is a bit strange considering that he's seen greater than a five-percent increase in 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone compared to his output from the 2017-18 campaign, when he registered a career-high 60 points in 67 games. Of course, a pedestrian shooting percentage (8.5) isn't helping Smith, and he's been particularly disappointing on the power play, with only three points in that key special teams spot this season.

