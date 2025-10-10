Smith scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Alex Nedeljkovic went out to near the blue line to play a loose puck, but Smith was able to get a stick on it. Shea Theodore corralled the bounce and fed Smith for the goal into the unoccupied net, completing an improbable win for the Golden Knights. The tally was Smith's first point through two games this season, and he's added four shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot. The 34-year-old winger is in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, but his age and declining ice time may make it tough for him to reach the 40-point mark for the fourth year in a row.