Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Carries offense in Columbus

Smith scored two goals, including the game-winner while short-handed, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

His first tally late in the first period was something of a fluke, as the puck hit a stick and trickled past Joonas Korpisalo on Smith's attempt to center it as he cut behind the net, but his second goal was a beaut set up by a great feed from William Karlsson. After scoring only 19 goals in 74 games last season, Smith already has nine through 16 contests to begin 2019-20.