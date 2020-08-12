Smith scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Smith was a force in Game 1, assisting on Shea Theodore's opening tally in the second period before potting a pair of his own just 4:42 apart in the third. The 29-year-old Smith collected a pair of assists in three games during the round robin. He had 27 tallies, 54 points and a plus-17 rating through 71 games in the regular season.