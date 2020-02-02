Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Clinches win with ENG

Smith potted an empty-net goal and had four shots in a 3-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

The Golden Knights were holding down a 2-0 lead when Smith hit the empty net with 62 seconds remaining. It was Smith's 21st goal of the season, creeping him closer to the career high 25 he scored in 2015-16 with Florida. The 28-year-old has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games and has 42 points in 54 games on the season.