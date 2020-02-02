Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Clinches win with ENG
Smith potted an empty-net goal and had four shots in a 3-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.
The Golden Knights were holding down a 2-0 lead when Smith hit the empty net with 62 seconds remaining. It was Smith's 21st goal of the season, creeping him closer to the career high 25 he scored in 2015-16 with Florida. The 28-year-old has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games and has 42 points in 54 games on the season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Close to point-per-game pace•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets power-play marker in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores in third straight contest•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Makes things interesting with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Offers helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.