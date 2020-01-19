Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Close to point-per-game pace
Smith had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Since Dec. 19, Smith has been on fire. He has 13 points, including seven goals, in 14 games. He's a sneaky second-half play as his game heats up.
