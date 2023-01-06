Smith provided an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Smith worked alongside Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy on a new-look second line. That trio combined on the Golden Knights' second goal, scored by Eichel in his return from a lower-body injury. Over his last 11 games, Smith has six goals and five assists, though he's gone eight contests without a multi-point effort. The winger is up to 18 tallies, 11 helpers, 104 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 41 appearances.