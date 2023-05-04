Smith notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Smith found Mark Stone for the Golden Knights' third goal late in the first period. It's now six games without a goal for Smith in the playoffs, but he's contributed four helpers (two on the power play) with 16 shots on net and 10 hits. The winger remains a productive part of the Golden Knights' top six.
