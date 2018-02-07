Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Collects two helpers in loss
Smith recorded two assists -- one on the power-play -- during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
Smith has marked the scoresheet in four of his past five outings for four goals, three assists and three multi-point showings. His bounce-back campaign continues, as he's now up to an excellent 2.7 points per 60 minutes for the year and in line to post a career-high point total.
