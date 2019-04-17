Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Collects two helpers

Smith notched a pair of assists and three hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

One of his assists came on the man advantage. Smith has three helpers, 13 shots and eight hits in four postseason games so far, in a series that has seen the Golden Knights' top line play second fiddle to the second line when it comes to scoring.

