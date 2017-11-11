Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Consistently producing for expansion team
Smith collected a pair of assists -- one at even strength and another shorthanded in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Jets.
Five guys skating with armor dropped two points in this big home win, and Smith wasn't about to be left out of the fun. Now with five goals and eight assists on the season, the right winger is tied with James Neal at 13 points and only sits behind David Perron (14) for the team lead in that important fantasy category.
