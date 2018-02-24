Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Continues hot streak
Smith registered three assists in a 6-3 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
The winger is on quite a tear. He has recorded multiple points in three of his last four games and at least a single point in nine of the past 10 contests. During that stretch, Smith has six goals and 17 points. Smith already has a career-high 56 points this season, and he's just five goals shy of a career-best in that category too.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Extends scoring streak with three-point performance•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Collects two helpers in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Erases two deficits with pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets fifth power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...