Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Continues hot streak

Smith registered three assists in a 6-3 victory over the Canucks on Friday.

The winger is on quite a tear. He has recorded multiple points in three of his last four games and at least a single point in nine of the past 10 contests. During that stretch, Smith has six goals and 17 points. Smith already has a career-high 56 points this season, and he's just five goals shy of a career-best in that category too.