Smith scored on a penalty shot and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The goal was Smith's first in 2023. He was slashed by Alex Goligoski on a rush to the net just after midway through the second period. Smith has scored in a variety of ways this year -- 10 of his 19 tallies have come on special teams (six on the power play, four shorthanded). He's added 15 helpers, 134 shots on net, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 53 outings.