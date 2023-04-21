Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Smith helped out on a William Karlsson goal in the second period. This was Smith's fifth point in the last four games, though he was held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's Game 1. The winger produced 56 points in 78 regular-season outings and should continue to see key middle-six minutes during the playoffs.