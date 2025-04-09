Smith logged a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Smith has three goals and three assists over his last nine appearances. The winger has mostly played middle-six minutes since rejoining Vegas in a trade with the Rangers, but injuries to Tomas Hertl (shoulder) and Jack Eichel (upper body) have opened up some extra ice time. Smith plays in all situations, and he's accumulated 37 points, 123 shots on net, 48 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 75 appearances in 2024-25.