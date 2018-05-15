Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Defense, passing skills on full display Monday
Smith was the primary distributor on both of Jonathan Marchessault's goals in Monday's Game 2 win over the Jets.
Smith's suffocating defense in the neutral zone proved to be the catalyst on both goals to Marchessault, who showed off his top-rate finishing skills. The former is in the midst of a four-game point streak comprised of five helpers; he's a quality fantasy option and stands to benefit from the series heading to Vegas for Game 3 on Wednesday.
