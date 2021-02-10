Smith posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Smith had a shot attempt that deflected off Jonathan Marchessault for the Golden Knights' second goal of the game. The 29-year-old Smith has five points and a plus-6 rating in 10 contests this season. The Ontario native has been a safe bet for at least 50 points since he joined the Golden Knights, but his scoring pace is noticeably lower through the early parts of 2020-21.