Smith posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Smith had a hand in Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally, which chased Blues goalie Ville Husso from the game. The 30-year-old Smith has posted just six points in 20 outings since the start of March. He's had a lackluster year with 13 points, 83 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 37 appearances.