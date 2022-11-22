Smith scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
Smith's third-period marker tied the game at 4-4. He's been all finisher in November, racking up eight goals in 10 games without recording an assist. For the season, the 31-year-old winger has 10 goals (three on the power play, three shorthanded), five helpers, 58 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances.
