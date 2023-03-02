Smith scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Smith capitalized on a 2-on-1 at 16:18 of the third period, giving the Hurricanes too little time to reply. The 31-year-old winger had gone seven games without a goal, though he picked up five helpers in that span. His tally Wednesday earned his the fifth 20-goal season of his career, and he's added 20 helpers, 153 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-2 rating through 61 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Converts penalty shot•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds helper Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers assist Tuesday•