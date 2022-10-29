Smith scored a short-handed goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

After he gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, wiring home a one-timer on a feed from William Karlsson, Smith returned the favor for his center a little over six minutes later. The 31-year-old has found the scoresheet in three straight games, and on the season Smith has two goals and seven points through nine games with 29 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating.