Smith logged two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Smith earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 19. In the seven games in between, he produced a goal and two helpers. The 31-year-old winger is starting to get back on track with consistent middle-six offense lately, having hit the scoresheet in three straight games. He's up to 19 tallies, 17 helpers, 134 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-3 rating through 54 outings overall.